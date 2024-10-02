Citizen promo codes for October 2024

FAQs

Are there Citizen free shipping options?

Yes, Citizen gives free shipping on every order. So, you don’t have to worry about paying shipping fees on top of your purchase price. Your Citizen order should arrive by the date listed on the product page, before you add to basket.

Can I get a Citizen welcome offer?

If you sign up for the Citizen email newsletter, you will receive a 10% off Citizen promo code to use on your first purchase. You will also be the first to learn about the latest news and exclusive deals and discounts.

Is there a sale on Citizen watches?

While this brand rarely holds sales throughout the year, you can save on your next purchase by shopping on their ‘sale’ page. There, you can usually find discounts of up to 40% off a selected selection of styles, colors, and fits.

Does Citizen offer free gifts with a purchase?

Yes, there are some Citizen watches that have free gifts attached. At the time of writing, you can receive a free print with a Disney purchase or a free comic book with a Marvel purchase. This is an ‘until stocks last’ promotion.

Does Citizen do a price match program?

Yes, if you find your exact item cheaper with an authorized online retailer, you can contact the Customer Service team under the tag ‘Question about a product’. You can make the price match request at the time of purchase or within 14 days of your purchase for a price adjustment.

What is the return policy at Citizen?

Citizen offers free returns on every purchase with a period of up to 30 days from the date of delivery. All returned items must be in an unworn condition with all Citizen packaging and inserts included. If a gift is not returned with your item, the retail value of the gift will be deducted from your overall refund.

Hints and Tips

Complimentary Sizing: Make your watch your own without spending extra with the Citizen complimentary sizing service. With this service in your back pocket, you can shop confidently knowing that your chosen watch will fit you perfectly on your wrist.

Special Offers Banner: Catch some of the best deals available with the Special Offers Banner found on the Citizen homepage. By clicking the 'Shop Now' button, you can find deals such as 25% off specific products. If you're looking to save on your next purchase, see what last-minute deals you can claim today.

Warranty: Keep the quality of your Citizen watch up to scratch with the 5-year limited warranty that comes with every US purchase. This guarantee will protect your timepiece, bracelet, and all components from any defects and malfunctions. The best bit? They’ll make any repair with no extra fees!

Register Your Watch: Protect your watch for even longer without adding extra costs when you register your Citizen watch. Doing this will give you a full free year of warranty on top of the initial 5 years available on every purchase giving you a total of 6 years of limited warranty coverage.

How to use your Citizen promo code