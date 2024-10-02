I've Worked It Out—These 7 Colours Go Beautifully With Burgundy

Whether you follow the trends stringently or have simply bought something in the last three months, chances are that you now have something burgundy in your wardrobe (if you didn't before). While brown was one of the biggest colour trends of 2024 early on, and is still very much at the top the leaderboard as it were, burgundy has been giving it a run for its money over the past few weeks and, dare I say, surpassing brown in popularity. Elegant, timeless and more versatile that it might initially appear, I'm excited the colour is finally getting the attention it has long deserved.

I've always had a penchant for deep red colours. I am blonde and very pale, and I found they complimented my colouring nicely. That said, I've always thought it was one of those Holy Grail colours that everyone looks great in, and now that it's, well, everywhere, this is being proved out day over on my Instagram feed.

However, for those new to the hue, you might be wondering what to wear with your freshly acquired burgundy piece. I actually had a text from my mum this past weekend saying, "I just bought a gorgeous burgundy jumper. What on earth do I wear with it?"

Going beyond jeans, I proceeded to tell her the colours I feel go best with burgundy, which gave me an idea. Perhaps everyone else would like to know which colours go with burgundy to make incorporating the elegant shade into their looks much easier. Having sourced reference imagery to back up my suggestions, below are the seven colours I think make burgundy look even chicer (if that's even possible).

7 Colours That Go So Well With Burgundy

1. Navy

Style Notes: While light blue tones create a very chic contrast to rich burgundy, I've noticed more and more fashion people wearing their pieces with equally deep navy.

Reformation

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

£298

This knit features on all of our editors' wish lists.

COS

Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress

£85

Such a great shape.

Polène

Numéro Neuf Mini Bag

£380

The bag brand Parisians can't get enough of.

H&M

Wide Trousers

£30

H&M's tailored trousers never let us down.

2. Brown

Style Notes: As we've clarified, brown is also trending in a big way this season. And, handily, it looks incredibly elevated when paired with burgundy.

Arket

Shawl-Collar Coat

£279

This coat has the most beautiful drape to the back.

Bottega Veneta

Sardine With Chain in Barolo

£3500

An icon.

Albaray

Chocolate Satin Maxi Skirt

£69

Satin textures make brown look so luxurious.

Mint Velvet

Burgundy Leather Long Knee Boots

£219

I can't stop thinking about these boots.

3. Ecru

Style Notes: While ecru and cream will loan their sophisticated prowess to any colour, there's something about this combination of light and dark that feels so high end and luxe.

MANGO

Leather Jacket With Pockets

£230

This has a charming, could-be-vintage quality.

H&M

Pointelle-Knit Dress

£75

A great cold-weather dress option.

Jigsaw

Skinny Leather Belt

£60

An easy way to add some burgundy into your day-to-day looks.

M&S Collection

Woven Wide Leg Trousers

£28

These are new at M&S, and I know they'll fly.

4. Grey

Style Notes: Burgundy might be on the red spectrum, but it typically has a cooler undertone, which, in turn, means it looks supremely chic with grey tones.

Whistles

Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper

£199

A knit you'll wear every winter.

Toteme

Classic Wool Scarf Dark Grey Mélange

£160

I own two of these scarves and they're incredibly soft.

M&S Collection

Faux Leather Briefcase Bag

£40

I am shocked this is still in stock.

MANGO

Long Pencil Skirt With Opening

£46

Note how this has been styled with burgundy heels? I rest my case.

5. Olive

Style Notes: Burgundy might be versatile but I wouldn't describe it as a neutral. That said, it does pair very well with shades that fall into that category—even tones like olive and khaki which are on the peripheral.

ZARA

Zw Collection Leather Jacket

£199

Glossed burgundy looks so fashionable.

SAINT LAURENT

Le 5 à 7 Supple Large Leather Shoulder Bag

£2200

Such a chic way to wear the colour.

Reformation

Dusk Knit Top

£78

Boat-neck tops are a key buy when curating an elegant-looking capsule.

STELLA MCCARTNEY

Pleated Wool-Twill Tapered Pants

£690

The perfect tailored trouser doesn't exi...

LE MONDE BERYL

Luna Leather Ballet Flats

£365

I'm not over ballet flats.

6. Camel

Style Notes: Both known for their expensive-looking qualities, camel and burgundy were always going to work well together. You can even break it up like Abi Marvel with fresh flashes of white and it'll still feel opulent.

Burgundy Premium Wool Blend Wide Leg Trousers

£65

These come in sizes 6-26.

COS

Belted Double-Faced Wool Coat

£225

No one will believe this camel coat came from the high street.

By Anthropologie

Asymmetrical Buckle Shoulder Bag

£88

I love this shape.

M&S Collection

Midaxi Slip Skirt

£35

Style with ballet flats, slingbacks and moto boots—every shoe will work.

7. Black

Style Notes: While I don't subscribe to the notion that brown and black shouldn't be worn together, I do understand the hesitation that some still feel towards the combo. Burgundy, however, makes for an excellent stand in.

LIBEROWE

Ruffled Cashmere Peplum Cardigan

£1600

The cutest burgundy knit on the market.

Arket

Scarf Coat

£229

This scarf coat is stunning in real life.

Reformation

Sathia Satin Dress

£398

If you have a formal occasion coming up, this dress is all you need to consider.

STAUD

Brigitte Suede Mules

£285

Simple but so sleek.