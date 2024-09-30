Kate Moss Just Wore the Autumn Bag Trend Stylish Parisians Have Been Carrying All Season

Trust Kate Moss to casually weave the season's most in-demand accessory trend into an off-duty look. With her many years spent in the epicentre of the fashion industry, the model certainly knows how to spot a trend worth investing in, and that's precisely what happened this weekend when she debuted an It bag style.

Stepping out in Paris this week for a flurry of Fashion Week events, Moss emerged in an all-black ensemble with a slouchy leopard print tote in her clutches. Whilst the slouchy silhouette is worth noting in itself—relaxed, drooping handbags have picked up in popularity over the past year—it's the leopard-print wash that really caught my eye.

Selecting a roomy tote from Saint Laurent, Moss used her leopard print bag to add an unmissable point of interest to her outfit. Regarded by many fashion people as a neutral, this leopard print addition added a layer of dimension to her look, all the while making it feel more current in the process.

Entirely on board with the leopard print trend, I spotted Kate Moss style another printed pouch on the weekend, this time opting for a small, bucket-bag style. Wearing another otherwise black outfit, Moss stuck to the simple styling trick that she knew she could fall back on, and once more used her leopard print accessory to elevate her Parisian look.

Styling the item across her weekend in Europe, Moss isn't the only person in Paris obsessing over the trend. Who What Wear's Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi, saw the trend firsthand in the French capital this week whilst dashing around the city attending Fashion Week shows, presentations and appointments. Beyond the showgoers that saturated central Paris, she told me real-life Parisians are the ones who have integrating the trending print into their daily outfits in the best ways. Often in the form of pretty satchels, but also as shoes, scarves and dresses, too.

Whilst a trip to Paris during fashion week is always going to be a temperature check for the trends bound to ripple out across the rest of the season, this specific bag trend is already doing the rounds in London, New York and Milan, too. A fixture on the runways in the autumn/winter 2024 and spring/summer 2025 shows, the playful bag trend is set to continue its meteoric rise this autumn.

Ever inspired by Moss' wardrobe, read on to discover the best leopard print bags to shop this autumn.

SHOP THE LEOPARD PRINT BAG TREND:

Saint Laurent

Le 5 À 7 Bea Leopard Bag

£4120

Shop the style that's in Kate Moss' rotation.

ZARA

Animal Print Leather Bag

£50

The leather composition gives this an elevated edge.

Mint Velvet

Leopard Print Sling Bag

£130

Style this as a crossbody or wear it over your shoulders.

Rouje

Frenchy Bag

£355

The adjustable strap means you can alter the length to your preference.

Ganni

Leopard Mini Ganni Bou Bag

£345

Ganni's leopard print designs are a staple of the Danish brand.

By Anthropologie

Knot-Detail Slouchy Shoulder Bag

£98

This also includes a removable inner pouch.

Jerome Dreyfuss

Sac Bandoulière Igor Pour Femme

£830

Style the bag that influencer @annelauremais keeps carrying.

Rejino Pyo

Sofia Bag Pony Print Leopard

£275

This is the easiest way to add a splash of print to your autumn wardrobe.

COS

Leopard Pony Hair Crossbody Cardholder

£30

This little card holder is perfect for slinging over your shoulder for an evening out.