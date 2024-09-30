Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • whowhatwear

    Kate Moss Just Wore the Autumn Bag Trend Stylish Parisians Have Been Carrying All Season

    By Natalie Munro,

    3 days ago

    Trust Kate Moss to casually weave the season's most in-demand accessory trend into an off-duty look. With her many years spent in the epicentre of the fashion industry, the model certainly knows how to spot a trend worth investing in, and that's precisely what happened this weekend when she debuted an It bag style.

    Stepping out in Paris this week for a flurry of Fashion Week events, Moss emerged in an all-black ensemble with a slouchy leopard print tote in her clutches. Whilst the slouchy silhouette is worth noting in itself—relaxed, drooping handbags have picked up in popularity over the past year—it's the leopard-print wash that really caught my eye.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLW6x_0vocA4Ud00
    (Image credit: Getty Images)

    Selecting a roomy tote from Saint Laurent, Moss used her leopard print bag to add an unmissable point of interest to her outfit. Regarded by many fashion people as a neutral, this leopard print addition added a layer of dimension to her look, all the while making it feel more current in the process.

    Entirely on board with the leopard print trend, I spotted Kate Moss style another printed pouch on the weekend, this time opting for a small, bucket-bag style. Wearing another otherwise black outfit, Moss stuck to the simple styling trick that she knew she could fall back on, and once more used her leopard print accessory to elevate her Parisian look.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NFXSf_0vocA4Ud00
    (Image credit: Backgrid)

    Styling the item across her weekend in Europe, Moss isn't the only person in Paris obsessing over the trend. Who What Wear's Editor in Chief, Hannah Almassi, saw the trend firsthand in the French capital this week whilst dashing around the city attending Fashion Week shows, presentations and appointments. Beyond the showgoers that saturated central Paris, she told me real-life Parisians are the ones who have integrating the trending print into their daily outfits in the best ways. Often in the form of pretty satchels, but also as shoes, scarves and dresses, too.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uHSp_0vocA4Ud00
    (Image credit: @annelauremais )

    Whilst a trip to Paris during fashion week is always going to be a temperature check for the trends bound to ripple out across the rest of the season, this specific bag trend is already doing the rounds in London, New York and Milan, too. A fixture on the runways in the autumn/winter 2024 and spring/summer 2025 shows, the playful bag trend is set to continue its meteoric rise this autumn.

    Ever inspired by Moss' wardrobe, read on to discover the best leopard print bags to shop this autumn.

    SHOP THE LEOPARD PRINT BAG TREND:

    Saint Laurent

    Le 5 À 7 Bea Leopard Bag

    £4120

    Shop the style that's in Kate Moss' rotation.

    ZARA

    Animal Print Leather Bag

    £50

    The leather composition gives this an elevated edge.

    Mint Velvet

    Leopard Print Sling Bag

    £130

    Style this as a crossbody or wear it over your shoulders.

    Rouje

    Frenchy Bag

    £355

    The adjustable strap means you can alter the length to your preference.

    Ganni

    Leopard Mini Ganni Bou Bag

    £345

    Ganni's leopard print designs are a staple of the Danish brand.

    By Anthropologie

    Knot-Detail Slouchy Shoulder Bag

    £98

    This also includes a removable inner pouch.

    Jerome Dreyfuss

    Sac Bandoulière Igor Pour Femme

    £830

    Style the bag that influencer @annelauremais keeps carrying.

    Rejino Pyo

    Sofia Bag Pony Print Leopard

    £275

    This is the easiest way to add a splash of print to your autumn wardrobe.

    COS

    Leopard Pony Hair Crossbody Cardholder

    £30

    This little card holder is perfect for slinging over your shoulder for an evening out.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Classy Shoe Trend Celebrities and Fashion People Are Now Wearing In Place of Mary Janes
    whowhatwear22 hours ago
    Anne Hathaway Wore the 2025 Pant Trend That's So Much Cooler Than Jeans
    whowhatwear15 days ago
    I'm a Shoe Expert—5 Classic Pairs That Belong in Every Autumn Capsule Wardrobe
    whowhatwear1 day ago
    Party Heels Can Wait—I’ll Be Rotating These Classy and Comfy Boot Outfits Instead This Winter
    whowhatwear1 day ago
    The Hermès Show Just Confirmed 2025's Top Trend
    whowhatwear1 day ago
    I Just Tried On COS' Newest Jackets, Boots, Knitwear and Jeans—Here's What Stood Out
    whowhatwear3 days ago
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    I'm a Brit Living in Paris—5 Sophisticated Autumn Boot Outfits I've Already Spotted on French Women
    whowhatwear5 days ago
    I Asked 7 Women With Textured Hair What Their Go-To Styles Were—This Is What They Said
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja13 hours ago
    6 Small Autumn Trends That Are Going to Last Beyond October—I Promise
    whowhatwear3 hours ago
    Madewell's Insider Sale Is My Best-Kept Secret—16 Discounted Items I'm Snagging
    whowhatwear5 days ago
    A New York Fashion Person Walks Into Gap—31 Items They'd Buy for Fall
    whowhatwear1 day ago
    Rough, Cracked Nails? You're Probably Ignoring This Key Step in Your Routine
    whowhatwear5 days ago
    The Elegant Autumn Colour That Celebs, French Women, and Fashion Editors Wear to Look Rich
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    Nordstrom Didn't Hold Back This Season—20 Fall Arrivals I Want to Make Mine
    whowhatwear1 day ago
    These £20 Candles Make My Home Smell Like an Expensive Hotel Suite
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    We Tried Tonnes of Aluminium-Free Deodorants, But Only These 5 Passed Our Rigorous Tests
    whowhatwear5 days ago
    Jenny Walton's Advice For Vintage Newbies
    whowhatwear13 hours ago
    Coat Season Is Nearly Here—8 Highly Chic, Elevated-Looking Styles You Need to See
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    J.Law and Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Bag Color That Makes Any Casual Fall Outfit Look Rich
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    Our New AI Tool Is Here to Answer All of Your Burning Fashion and Beauty Questions
    whowhatwear1 day ago
    From Cherry to Brick to Oxblood, These Are the 10 Best Red Nail Polishes for Every Skin Tone
    whowhatwear2 days ago
    Easily Declutter & Organize Your Clothes Closet
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    I Just Tried on Arket's Newest Autumn Pieces—These Are the Pieces That Work for My Classic Wardrobe
    whowhatwear3 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    When I Want a Salon-Worthy Manicure, I Know I Can Rely on Zara's £9 Nail Polishes
    whowhatwear5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy