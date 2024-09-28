Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Classy Coat Trend Every Fashion Person Will Want to Own This Winter

She might live in L.A. where temperatures run significantly higher than they do here in the UK, but that didn't stop Hailey Bieber from tapping into one of autumn biggest coat trends. When it looks this chic, who can blame her?

Stepping out for the evening with her husband, Justin Bieber, the model and founder of buzzy beauty brand, Rhode, ticked off several key 2024 trends in one look like it was no big deal whatsoever. Starting at the bottom and working our way up, on her feet she wore a pair of red trainers, a sneaker hue that's remained consistently in demand since we first wrote about it earlier this year. Bieber then chose a pair of ultra-dark jeans, which, thanks to their moodier payoff, make the perfect autumnal denim option. And now, for her coat; where she may have usually opted for a slouchy leather biker or boxy blazer, Bieber instead channelled one of the biggest trends of the season in coat form. Of course, I'm talking about her leopard print coat.

Leopard print has never really been "out", but I think it's safe to say that it's enjoying a noteworthy jolt in popularity right now. We first saw the telltale signs of a takeover emerge at the start of 2024, when the "mob wife" aesthetic was at its most predominant, with leopard print forming an integral part of that overall look. However, as the months became brighter, leopard print's relevance became overshadowed by lighter colours and garments. However, now that we've officially entered autumn, the motif is back in a big way, taking over our wardrobes in every guise you can imagine—trousers, heels, tops, you name it. And next on the list? Inevitably it'll be coats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

I've been a fashion editor for 14 years now and, for the entirety of that time, I've had a leopard print coat hanging in my wardrobe. While I do acknowledge that leopard print can sometimes look a little bit "tacky", that's part of its charm! Fashion likes to change the narrative on certain items; take trainers for example. I remember a time when my colleagues would quickly dash to their desks to take off their commuting kicks and change into their heels for the day. Now, our office is awash with the coolest kicks around, and its a flex to own the latest It pair. The same goes for leopard print. Since, well, forever, but especially the '90s, fashion people have adopted it as their own, and largely consider it to be a classic, embracing its brashness and using it to make their outfits more interesting and directional.

The perfect throw-on when I want to look instantly more, well, fashionable, I enjoy wearing it in much the same way as Bieber did on her recent outing—with jeans and a relaxed shoe. In my opinion, this nonchalance in styling only adds to the charm of wearing such a statement piece. That said, I do like wearing it on evenings out, too; be it layered over a simple black dress or paired with tailoring, it'll give even basic looks oodles more personality.

With the demand for leopard print being so high this autumn, the best pieces are selling out fast. However, with coat season still a little ways off, I'm pleased to report that many of the season's chicest leopard print coats still have full stock. That said, I doubt that'll remain the case for long. Preempting the sudden surge, below, I've shopped out the best leopard print coats of 2024 for you below, which feel very Hailey Bieber adjacent.

Shop the Leopard Print Coat Trend

ZARA

Animal Print Wool Blend Coat

£149

For a subtler take on leopard print, this Zara coat is a good entry-point buy.

RIXO

Milly Coat in Bohemia Leopard

£485

This coat looks so beautiful in person.

ERALDO

Leopard-Print Coat

£693

For a '90s feel, look for a tailored leopard print coat. I'd belt this and wear it as a dress, too.

Reformation

Eleonore Jacket

£368

Reformation's shorter style is ideal for those warm autumn days.

Celine

Vivienne Trench Coat

£2950

I didn't know I needed a leopard print trench coat until I saw this Celine beauty.

Free People

Lana Leopard Duster

£248

The formed spots on this Free People coat feel modern and fresh.

Albaray

Animal Cord Trench Coat

£199

The mottled print on this cord trench coat is simply stunning.

DOLCE&GABBANA

Double-Breasted Leopard-Print Coated-Canvas Trench Coat

£3750

If you really want to make a statement, this glossed finish will make the leopard print pop.

RAILS

Lore Coat in Nala Print

£458

A great shape for layering over chunky winter knitwear.

ZIMMERMANN

Illustration Leopard-Print Wool and Silk-Blend Twill Coat

£2250

As classic a leopard print as I've ever seen.