How many times can Hollywood retell A Christmas Carol before we get tired of it? Apparently, at least one more! And honestly? We’re not complaining.

Ebenezer brings another rendition of Charles Dickens’ beloved Christmas classic to the big screen. This time, Johnny Depp takes on the iconic role of Ebenezer Scrooge. While the story may be familiar, this new interpretation gives audiences another reason to revisit a tale that has captured hearts for generations.

And let’s get straight to the biggest talking point: Johnny Depp!

Depp doesn’t simply play Ebenezer. He becomes him. From his appearance and mannerisms to the personality he brings to the character, he fully embraces the role. As a result, you don’t spend the movie thinking you’re watching Johnny Depp dressed up as Scrooge. Instead, you see Ebenezer Scrooge come to life. That’s exactly what you want from an actor taking on such an iconic character.

What’s particularly captivating is how Depp makes this familiar character feel worth revisiting. He brings his signature character work to the performance while giving Scrooge an identity of his own. It’s a reminder of how much a great actor can bring to a story, even when audiences already know how it ends.

Of course, Johnny Depp isn’t the only reason this story continues to work. The magic of A Christmas Carol lies in its timeless message. We know the ghosts, the Christmas visits, and Scrooge’s journey toward redemption. Yet somehow, the story still manages to pull us in. That’s the beauty of Charles Dickens’ writing. No matter how many adaptations we see, its message never seems to lose its impact.

Moreover, Ebenezer offers another opportunity to experience this beloved tale through a fresh lens. Rather than needing to reinvent the entire story, it reminds us why we fell in love with it in the first place. Sometimes, a new perspective and a memorable performance are all a classic needs.

And let’s be honest: You can never have too much Christmas spirit!

More importantly, the themes of redemption, compassion, generosity, and second chances feel just as meaningful today. In a world where we could all use a little more kindness, Scrooge’s journey serves as a beautiful reminder that it’s never too late to change, reconnect, and discover what truly matters.

That’s also what makes this story such a wonderful choice for the holiday season. It’s the kind of familiar tale that brings generations together. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Dickens or simply looking for something to put you in the Christmas spirit, there’s something special about revisiting this classic.

So, is it another version of a story we’ve seen countless times? Absolutely! Does that make it any less enjoyable? Not at all.

So grab your popcorn, gather the family, and make room for another holiday movie. Whether you’re Team Scrooge or Team Christmas Spirit, Ebenezer is a reminder that some stories never get old.

And remember: There’s always room for one more Christmas Carol!

The post Ebenezer (2026) Movie Review: Johnny Depp Brings Scrooge to Life in a Fresh Christmas Classic appeared first on Who Let Us Out.