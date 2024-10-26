Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHO 13

    Forecast: Warmth, wind and rain chances

    By Jason Parkin,

    2 days ago

    A nice fall day in progress, with another warmer one on the way Sunday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7KK8_0wNeQarS00
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpKPu_0wNeQarS00

    We’ve got a couple of windy days ahead Monday and Tuesday, with record highs possible in Iowa.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GU1Cb_0wNeQarS00

    A cold front moves across Iowa on Wednesday, bringing us a thunderstorm chance. Another rain chance comes our way Saturday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsauO_0wNeQarS00

    Colorado State’s severe weather algorithm gives us a chance of seeing stronger storms associated with Wednesday’s frontal passage. We’ll continue to keep an eye on things as the time draws nearer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PiaCd_0wNeQarS00

    Both the European computer model and the Weather Prediction Center give us chances for decent rainfall by late Saturday, especially in eastern Iowa.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmrwm_0wNeQarS00

    Highs for the next six days can be found in the gallery below:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Lgxl_0wNeQarS00

    The 6-to-10 and 8-to-14-day outlooks keep us in above-normal temperatures, but do indicate that we’ll be seeing precipitation chances continue as we move into November.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KA8Jl_0wNeQarS00

    Your WHO 13 7-day forecast:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7Kti_0wNeQarS00
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

    Related Search

    Rainfall predictionsWeather forecastSevere weatherSevere stormsTemperature trendsRecord highs

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Donna Flowers
    1d ago
    YA RIGHT
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Forecast: Temps and wind speeds rise, rain falls
    WHO 131 day ago
    Friends, family come together to complete final harvest for West Liberty man
    WHO 132 days ago
    Why this rare dime from Ohio fetched $506K at auction
    WHO 1310 hours ago
    City of Johnston considering moving Beggars’ Night, releases survey
    WHO 133 days ago
    Single ticket lands $478 million Powerball jackpot
    WHO 134 days ago
    You’ll never guess what an individual Kit Kat ‘piece’ is actually called
    WHO 131 day ago
    Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, has died at 84
    WHO 133 days ago
    Will you have a three-payday November? How to tell
    WHO 132 days ago
    Charges filed in high-speed southside Des Moines crash from August
    WHO 133 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Name of pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on I-80 in Madison County released
    WHO 134 days ago
    Victim named in 15th traffic-related fatality in Des Moines in 2024
    WHO 131 day ago
    Should Beggars’ Night always be on a Saturday? These cities think so
    WHO 133 days ago
    Authorities ID remains found in Illinois home in 1978 as woman who died in 1866
    WHO 133 days ago
    Pope John Paul II’s visit to Iowa remembered as a miracle
    WHO 133 days ago
    Hit and run victim dies, search for suspect continues
    WHO 132 days ago
    Motorcyclist hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Newton
    WHO 135 hours ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    WHO 133 days ago
    Steer ‘N’ Stein employees say they didn’t get paid after Iowa State Fair
    WHO 134 days ago
    Mother and daughter battling cancer cheer on Dodgers from hospital
    WHO 1311 hours ago
    Des Moines celebrates Day of The Dead
    WHO 1321 hours ago
    Iowa veterinarian’s pharmacy license suspended by emergency order
    Iowa Capital Dispatch4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago
    DC pizza shop apologizes for dessert item accused of being ‘shameless and tasteless’
    WHO 133 days ago
    Off the Cuff and at the tailgate
    WHO 133 days ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    WHO 133 days ago
    School districts across Iowa provide more mental health resources for students
    WHO 133 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Does the elevator’s ‘door close’ button actually do anything?
    WHO 132 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy