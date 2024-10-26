Forecast: Warmth, wind and rain chances

A nice fall day in progress, with another warmer one on the way Sunday.

We’ve got a couple of windy days ahead Monday and Tuesday, with record highs possible in Iowa.

A cold front moves across Iowa on Wednesday, bringing us a thunderstorm chance. Another rain chance comes our way Saturday.

Colorado State’s severe weather algorithm gives us a chance of seeing stronger storms associated with Wednesday’s frontal passage. We’ll continue to keep an eye on things as the time draws nearer.

Both the European computer model and the Weather Prediction Center give us chances for decent rainfall by late Saturday, especially in eastern Iowa.

The 6-to-10 and 8-to-14-day outlooks keep us in above-normal temperatures, but do indicate that we’ll be seeing precipitation chances continue as we move into November.

