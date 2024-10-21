There’s a chance for rainfall this week in central Iowa – here’s when

Des Moines, Iowa — The drought conditions continue to get worse in Iowa with little to no rain this Fall season. The Des Moines airport measured 0.2″ of rain this month, with the normal being close to 2″. There is a chance of light rain overnight. The rain totals are around a tenth of an inch or less possible by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday Morning Expected Rain Totals

The rain will be falling in western Iowa around 10 PM and moving out of the state by 10 AM on Tuesday. The heaviest rain in the Metro area will fall around 3 AM and move out before the morning commute. Tuesday afternoon still looks sunny and warm.

Rain Expected Early Tuesday

There is a better chance for more measurable rain in Iowa on Thursday night. This system is setting up to produce heavier rain totals in southern Iowa by 10 PM on Thursday.

Expected Rain Thursday Night

The 7-day rain fall totals will be under a half inch across most of the state. This is showing a few inch amounts in southeast Iowa by Saturday night.

7 Day Rain Totals

There is a better chance for more rain at the end of October. This rain could make your Trick-or-Treat night a little wet if the forecast holds together.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.