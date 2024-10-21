Open in App
    There’s a chance for rainfall this week in central Iowa – here’s when

    By Jeriann Ritter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lh8UO_0wFtJgyk00

    Des Moines, Iowa — The drought conditions continue to get worse in Iowa with little to no rain this Fall season. The Des Moines airport measured 0.2″ of rain this month, with the normal being close to 2″. There is a chance of light rain overnight. The rain totals are around a tenth of an inch or less possible by Tuesday morning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ew3i_0wFtJgyk00

    Tuesday Morning Expected Rain Totals

    The rain will be falling in western Iowa around 10 PM and moving out of the state by 10 AM on Tuesday. The heaviest rain in the Metro area will fall around 3 AM and move out before the morning commute. Tuesday afternoon still looks sunny and warm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqFo3_0wFtJgyk00

    Rain Expected Early Tuesday

    There is a better chance for more measurable rain in Iowa on Thursday night. This system is setting up to produce heavier rain totals in southern Iowa by 10 PM on Thursday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjmeR_0wFtJgyk00

    Expected Rain Thursday Night

    The 7-day rain fall totals will be under a half inch across most of the state. This is showing a few inch amounts in southeast Iowa by Saturday night.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsS5q_0wFtJgyk00

    7 Day Rain Totals

    There is a better chance for more rain at the end of October. This rain could make your Trick-or-Treat night a little wet if the forecast holds together.

