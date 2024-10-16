Open in App
    Early voting underway in Iowa

    By Griffin Wright,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTBKN_0w96ylhx00

    IOWA — Wednesday is the first day that Iowans can vote early in the 2024 election. At 8:00 a.m. County Auditor offices across the state opened for early voters.

    County Auditor’s offices will also send out absentee ballots Wednesday to voters who requested them.

    Iowa emerges as key battleground in race for the House

    The Polk County Auditor’s office will send out 34,000 absentee ballots. The absentee ballots will need to be returned to the office by 8 p.m. on election day, November 5.

    Jamie Fitzgerald, the Polk County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections said that it’s important to give the post office enough time to deliver your ballot.

    “It all depends on where you live. In Polk County, the U.S. Postal Service is a day or two. In other parts of the state, I can’t speak to because I don’t live there. But I’m hearing from the local county auditors that they’re a little bit more than two days. So today is the day you need to make that plan,” Fitzgerald said.

    You can check the status of your absentee ballot on the Secretary of State’s website .

    To learn more about voting early, by absentee ballot, or in person on election day, visit voterready.iowa.gov .

    Lisa Townsend
    2d ago
    me too
    ThomasMichaela Fisher
    2d ago
    Voting Blue 🔵
