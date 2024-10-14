Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHO 13

    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods

    By Sarah FortinskyThe Hill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsJIz_0w6EAzGt00

    ( The Hill ) — Bath & Body Works apologized for selling a winter-themed candle that came under scrutiny for label imagery that drew comparisons to Ku Klux Klan hoods, according to multiple reports .

    The candle, called “Snowed In,” includes a label image of a paper snowflake, whose side-by-side diamond shapes each have a pointed top and two holes cut out for where eyes could be.

    Bath & Body Works said the company has stopped selling the candle online and at retail locations and said in a statement that the design was unintentional, according to reports.

    “At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson reportedly said in the statement.

    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement continued.

    The Anti-Defamation League considers the image of the KKK hood to be a hate symbol, CNN reported.

    The Hill has reached out to Bath & Body Works.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    WHO 136 hours ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    WHO 1310 hours ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WHO 131 day ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com5 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible1 day ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent17 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    WHO 132 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    Runnells man wins $500,000 Iowa Lottery prize
    WHO 138 hours ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    WHO 138 hours ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    WHO 1318 hours ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    WHO 138 hours ago
    Homeless in Las Vegas valley camp under political signs
    WHO 132 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    ‘A big challenge’: Hawkeyes not overlooking 3-3 Michigan State
    WHO 1320 hours ago
    2 visitors to Hawaii dead after being swept out to sea
    WHO 1312 hours ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WHO 132 days ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    WHO 132 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WHO 133 days ago
    Ranking the Top 10 Fast Food French Fries From Worst To Best
    Nick Davies12 days ago
    Arkansas dad arrested, accused of fatally shooting man found with missing child: deputies
    WHO 132 days ago
    Des Moines woman dies in Iowa County crash, 1 other injured
    WHO 1315 hours ago
    Is your house ready for Iowa’s first taste of winter weather?
    WHO 132 days ago
    ‘It’s Just Really Sick’: Harris Supporter Outraged After Anti-Kamala Ad Features Her Talking About Dead Son
    Mediaite7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy