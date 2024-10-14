Scholastic Spotlight: Mr. Miller’s Positive Warrior Network

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Mr. Luke Miller from West Ridge Elementary in West Des Moines is a teacher who has touched many kids’ lives. He’s in the battle of a lifetime facing cancer, but his students want to bring positivity in his honor. They are collecting donations for Mr. Miller’s Positive Warrior Network.

To make a donation or get more information, visit https://www.positivewarriornetwork.com *Pending tax exempt status

The students will be celebrating Mr. Miller and collecting donations for the Positive Warrior Network at their Boo Bash at West Ridge this Friday evening. Mr. Miller and the students’ efforts to support the Positive Warrior Network are this week’s Scholastic Spotlight.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.