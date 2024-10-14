Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHO 13

    Scholastic Spotlight: Mr. Miller’s Positive Warrior Network

    By Megan Salois,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJ4Ey_0w67BLL800

    WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Mr. Luke Miller from West Ridge Elementary in West Des Moines is a teacher who has touched many kids’ lives. He’s in the battle of a lifetime facing cancer, but his students want to bring positivity in his honor. They are collecting donations for Mr. Miller’s Positive Warrior Network.

    To make a donation or get more information, visit https://www.positivewarriornetwork.com *Pending tax exempt status

    The students will be celebrating Mr. Miller and collecting donations for the Positive Warrior Network at their Boo Bash at West Ridge this Friday evening. Mr. Miller and the students’ efforts to support the Positive Warrior Network are this week’s Scholastic Spotlight.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    WHO 131 day ago
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    WHO 132 days ago
    ‘It’s a true honor’: Hawkeyes celebrate Kirk Ferentz’s 200th win at Iowa
    WHO 132 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WHO 132 days ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WHO 131 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Mr. Soundoff Says: Ferentz and Iowa the perfect match
    WHO 132 days ago
    Coca-Cola recalls ‘zero sugar’ lemonade after it’s found to contain full sugar
    WHO 1315 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Is your house ready for Iowa’s first taste of winter weather?
    WHO 131 day ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WHO 1314 hours ago
    Forecast: Frost on the way as rain chances diminish
    WHO 132 days ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    WHO 1322 hours ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    WHO 131 day ago
    Plea hearing Tuesday in Zearing kidnapping, abuse case
    WHO 1323 hours ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Sentencing Monday for Megan Staude in newborn’s murder
    WHO 132 days ago
    Avoid These 4 Medicare Open Enrollment Mistakes
    Jesse Slome2 days ago
    Long lost sisters meet for the first time in person
    WHO 1317 hours ago
    Arkansas dad arrested, accused of fatally shooting man found with missing child: deputies
    WHO 131 day ago
    Homeless in Las Vegas valley camp under political signs
    WHO 131 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Group associated with polygamous sect builds fences on US Forest Service lands
    WHO 131 day ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Golden Play of the Week: Davis breaks tackles and ankles
    WHO 131 day ago
    What you should do before and after your phone is stolen or lost
    WHO 132 days ago
    Baby born in Michigan brewery’s parking lot given appropriate middle name; brewery responds with special beer
    WHO 1316 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy