    Huntsville man accused of setting apartment on fire charged with arson

    By Jaylan Wright,

    2 days ago

    HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A man who has been accused of starting a fire at an apartment complex has been arrested, according to Huntsville Police.

    The Huntsville Police Department said that officers were dispatched to assist the fire department with the apartment fire in the 1300 block of Old Monrovia Road around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

    According to HPD, no residents were injured during the incident and the fire was put out quickly.

    Huntsville Police said that after making contact with residents inside the apartment that the fire started in, evidence was found that led officers to believe that the fire was set intentionally by a former boyfriend of the victim.

    HPD identified Adrian Sharome Stephens, 29, of Huntsville, as a person of interest in the investigation.

    Stephens was located by officers later that same day just before 6p.m., and was detained for questioning regarding the apartment fire.

    After establishing probable cause, Stephens was arrested and charged with first-degree arson.

    He was booked into the Madison County Jail with no bond.

