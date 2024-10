Rainsville Fire and Rescue to host final CPR class for 2024

RAINSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Rainsville Fire and Rescue will host its last Basic Life Support CPR class for the 2024 schedule.

According to Rainsville Fire and Rescue, the class will be on Nov. 7 starting at 6 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and participants will be given cards for the class.

The class will be held at 71 Circle Dr. NW in Rainsville.

Pre-registering is required and can be done by calling the station at 256-638-8055.

