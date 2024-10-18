Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHNT News 19

    WATCH: Dolphins swim through neon blue bioluminescent waters off San Diego

    By Rhea Caoile,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jMTg_0wCQ9q9p00

    SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – The allure of bioluminescence — a phenomenon that turns ocean waves a glowing neon blue — captivates people all along the Southern California coast from time to time.

    Early Thursday morning, a team at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography caught another beautiful sight during a boat ride from Scripps Pier to the La Jolla Cove: dolphins swimming through the glimmering blue bioluminescent waters.

    Man to journey to Australia in solo rowing boat

    UCSD photographer Erik Jepsen captured the footage in the player above while Scripps diving locker supervisor Rich Walsh drove the boat.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FoCRr_0wCQ9q9p00
    Dolphins are seen swimming through bioluminescent waters off the San Diego coastline on the morning of Oct. 17, 2024. (Credit: Erik Jepsen/UC San Diego)

    Scientists say bioluminescence is caused by blooms of the algae Lingulodinium polyedra.

    These events are commonly known as “red tides,” referring to the brownish-red color it makes during the day. At night, when the phytoplankton are “agitated” by waves or other movements in the water, the blooms begin to glow in vivid hues of blue.

    The streams of electric blue have prompted some photographers to rush to the shores for a glimpse of the bioluminescence. One photographer recently came across glowing sand during a red tide while walking along Sail Bay in San Diego’s Mission Bay area.

    Although it is unknown how long each red tide event will stick around, they have been known to last anywhere between several days to over a month.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WHNT News 191 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    Dogs lost during floods found by TDOT worker and returned to family
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Madison County man indicted on multiple drug charges
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on DUI, gun charges
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WHNT News 197 hours ago
    School crossing guard injured after being hit by vehicle on Wall Triana Hwy
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Morgan County deputies add K-9 Jeb to join the team
    WHNT News 191 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Why is a Twix called a ‘Twix’?
    WHNT News 191 day ago
    6 Florida counties saw ‘unusual increase’ in flesh-eating bacteria after hurricanes: health officials
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    CCSO: FBI investigating Sheffield man found hanging at abandoned home
    WHNT News 193 days ago
    Why do tires get low when it is cold outside?
    WHNT News 1915 hours ago
    Mississippi couple celebrates 60 years of marriage at Chick-Fil-A
    WHNT News 191 day ago
    Gatlinburg
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Alabama drops to No. 15 after second loss to Tennessee, Georgia shocks Texas in Austin, Oregon rises to No. 1
    WHNT News 199 hours ago
    Judge plans to take up question of whether John Legg is competent to stand trial
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    7 dead after ‘structural failure’ caused ferry dock gangway collapse on Georgia’s Sapelo Island
    WHNT News 1912 hours ago
    Haddonfield, Illinois: How ‘Halloween’s’ iconic small town of horror came to be
    WHNT News 191 day ago
    ‘Vegas-sized’ NASCAR weekend expected for South Point 400
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Largest pumpkin in Florida weighs nearly 900 pounds
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Iowa school shooter ‘likely displayed warning signs’ before January attack, report finds
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    WHNT News 191 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Buy a tiny house at Walmart? You can for under $16K
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    North Alabama Zoological Society outlines next steps towards hopeful zoo
    WHNT News 195 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy