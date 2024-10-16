Open in App
    Grissom Cross Country runner injured in hit-and-run wakes after week in hospital

    By Rebecca Teutsch,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gR5xw_0w99yjwG00

    HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — The mother of the Grissom cross-country runner injured a week ago in a hit-and-run said her son is awake following surgery.

    Nicole Drouin, the mother of Chandler Drouin, shared on social media Wednesday that Chandler is awake, talking and breathing on his own a week after he was injured in a hit-and-run.

    You can read her update below.

    Time seems to stand still and yet also it is a blink of an eye. One week since Alex called saying he was on his way to the hospital and that Chandler was hit by a car and broke his leg.

    So many unknowns as we walk this path but it is clear to see Gods hand in it all.

    We are so overjoyed to share that Chandler has made incredible progress in what we feel is a short time. He’s awake + talking, breathing on his own, eating, healing, started PT, can bear weight on his leg, and out of trauma ICU we have only amazing things to say about the doctors and nurses but we are thrilled to head to the next step.

    It will still be a long road but we are happy to be able to navigate with Chandler here! Hes not ready for visitors but please keep those prayers coming.

    *** Friendly reminder – Hug your ornery, headphone wearing, won’t smile for a picture but definitely willing to eat you out of house and home, teenagers (and kids). Even on the hard days they are still blessings from above

    Nicole Drouin

    On Saturday, October 12, Nicole shared that Chandler was going into surgery. She said he had a broken tibia following the accident.

    She also said the family has received an outpour of comments supporting the family as well as Chandler’s cross-country team.

    On Friday, October 11, she shared Chandler was sedated to give him time to heal and said he may need surgery in the coming days.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

