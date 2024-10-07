Open in App
    • WHNT News 19

    ‘Every day was uncertain’: Local organization combats veteran homelessness

    By Peyton Newman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jt3Cr_0vxzlGxr00

    HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — More and more Americans are being faced with homelessness across the board, but the increase in numbers is significantly affecting one population in particular: veterans.

    “There are so many people who are being faced with a crisis with housing who are in, you know, in a number of, situations in regard to needing stable housing, that the system is overwhelmed,” Formerly unhoused veteran Kadian Rolle said. “Organizations are overwhelmed.”

    Registration opens for Galaxy of Lights 5K Race and 3K Fun Run

    Veterans facing homelessness increased by 7.4 percent in 2023. While veterans are only 7 percent of adults, they make up nearly 13 percent of the adult homeless population. Kadian Rolle was once one of them.

    “I had to pull out every scripture, pray, read the Bible, but keep going forward,” Rolle said. “Because every day was uncertain.”

    After a dispute with her renters agency, Rolle was unsure of where she and her kids would sleep each night.

    But, for Kesia Nelson, veteran homelessness is not only her area of expertise. Helping these veterans is her drive, passion and purpose.

    “I’ve always had a bleeding heart for people, in general,” Veterans Initiative Program Executive Director Kesia Nelson said. “I enjoy helping.”

    Veterans Initiative Program, or VIP, goes further than just offering help with securing stable housing for veterans. The program supports any needs ranging from food assistance to taking free headshots for job applications.

    “It provided something for me during this time of feeling like I was just experiencing some of the most challenging experiences of my life,” Rolle said. “I was able to not focus on my circumstances, but just focus on a future and not give up.”

    VIP also offers lunch and learn sessions, bringing in experts in different fields for knowledge on areas such as Medicaid, mortgages and more.

    Being a veteran herself, Nelson understands the daily struggles a veteran goes through. She will continue to serve her fellow veterans who have served all of us.

    “Anytime that we can say we had a hand in helping another veteran, we consider that a win,” Nelson said.

    VIP is always accepting donations and helping with the non-profit, you can donate here .

