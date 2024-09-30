Open in App
    East Baton Rouge sheriff: Shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 facing charges

    By Trinity VelazquezTyler Eschette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTfka_0vol67SY00

    BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple homicide that happened near Grayson Avenue on Friday, Sept. 27.

    The sheriff’s office said Shelita Vallery, 40, and David Celestine, 62, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim, Paul Lewis, 63, was sent to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

    Dominik Franklin, 19, and Tyrone Eackles, 19, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

    “The investigation revealed that the alleged shooter, Franklin, has an ongoing feud with the Vallery family as they both reside in the same apartment complex off of Airline Highway,” EBRSO said.

    The sheriff’s office said that Franklin and Eackles, his acquaintance, reportedly showed up at a home on Grayson Avenue and got into a physical fight with the victims before shooting them. One of the victims reportedly returned fire and injured the suspects.

    According to EBRSO, Celestine is Vallery’s mother’s boyfriend and Lewis is another relative.

    Franklin was charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Eackles was charged with three counts of principal to first-degree murder and illegal use of a firearm.

    If anyone has information that could help law enforcement, contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or make an anonymous tip online .

    Baton Rouge Police investigating after man found shot to death

    Latest News

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

