Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHNT News 19

    Over 90,000 Georgia residents told to shelter in place after fire at chemical plant

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxfSf_0vol5tPS00

    CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — More than 90,000 residents in a county east of Atlanta were told to keep sheltering in place Monday and businesses were told to stay closed a day after a chemical plant fire sent a massive plume of dark smoke high into the sky that could been seen from miles away.

    Air quality surveys done by the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Environmental Protection Division “revealed the harmful irritant chlorine” detected in the air from the fire at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Georgia, the Rockdale County Government said in statement early Monday.

    What are ‘zombie’ fires, and why are they becoming more common?

    “For everyone sheltering in place, the best practice is to turn the air conditioning off and keep windows and doors shut,” the statement said of the accident that has affected the entire county.

    The fire was brought under control around 4 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

    Interstate 20, which was shut down in both directions in the area on Sunday, was reopened Monday morning, officials said.

    People in the northern part of Rockdale County, north of Interstate 20, were ordered to evacuate on Sunday and others were told to shelter in place.

    Sheriff’s office spokesperson Christine Nesbitt did not know the number of people evacuated, although it covered a large portion of the community of Conyers. Media reports said the number was 17,000.

    The fire ignited when a sprinkler head malfunctioned around 5 a.m. Sunday at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDaniel told reporters. The malfunction caused water to mix with a water-reactive chemical, producing a plume of chemicals.

    McDaniel said there were employees inside the plant but no injuries have been reported at this time, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported .

    Video: Manhole cover thrown into air by underground fire

    BioLab’s website says it is the swimming pool and spa water care division of Lawrenceville, Georgia-based KIK Consumer Products. Automated messages at two phone numbers for the company said to call back during business hours. An email was sent to the company Monday.

    “We are actively responding to an occurrence at our facility in Conyers, Georgia,” a BioLab representative said in a statement provided to the Journal-Constitution. “Our employees are accounted for with no injuries reported. Our team is on the scene, working with first responders and local authorities to assess and contain the situation.”

    A small fire on the plant’s roof was initially contained but reignited Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Residents told to evacuate or take shelter after fire at Georgia chemical plant
    WHNT News 193 days ago
    HPD investigating after body found in creek
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Nashville woman killed in hit-and-run in Muscle Shoals
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Nearly one-third of Americans have some iron deficiency
    WHNT News 193 days ago
    Waterloo High School to dismiss early on Tuesday
    WHNT News 191 day ago
    After employees swept away in Helene flooding, Tennessee factory under investigation
    WHNT News 193 hours ago
    Two Georgia men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop on I-65
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Your Local Election Headquarters: Watkins & Jones victories certified
    WHNT News 1920 hours ago
    There will soon be 1 Kmart left in the States — but it’s not like the stores you remember
    WHNT News 194 days ago
    Decatur man dead after hit-and-run in Lawrence County, according to ALEA
    WHNT News 193 days ago
    Man accused of attempting to kidnap child in DeKalb County, arrested
    WHNT News 197 hours ago
    TVA announces river operations update for Alabama
    WHNT News 191 day ago
    Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man found dead in home
    WHNT News 191 day ago
    How Helene became the near-perfect storm to bring widespread destruction across the South
    WHNT News 193 days ago
    State seeking death penalty against Decatur man charged with capital murder, kidnapping
    WHNT News 191 day ago
    Cleanup efforts begin after Helene leaves dozens dead and millions without power
    WHNT News 194 days ago
    Officials approve contract for Athens animal shelter to continue services
    WHNT News 191 day ago
    Utah mom raises over $750k for own funeral after terminal cancer diagnosis
    WHNT News 194 days ago
    We still need your help! Donate to the ‘Great Diaper Drive’
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja51 minutes ago
    North Alabama sends aerospace aid to North Carolina
    WHNT News 191 day ago
    Parents spot kids in 7-Eleven robbery footage, turn them in to police
    WHNT News 197 hours ago
    $.50 Cheeseburgers at McDonald's - Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!
    Darcey Olson - FoodieandWine.com15 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Salt Life is closing all stores across 10 states, including Alabama: See the full list of locations
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    WWII destroyer found off California coast 76 years later
    WHNT News 1921 hours ago
    ‘Dirty soda’: Regularly consuming the trendy drink is ‘risky,’ dietitian says
    WHNT News 193 days ago
    Wendy’s unveils Krabby Patty burger, SpongeBob-inspired Frosty
    WHNT News 195 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy