Utility line crews headed to East Tennessee to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene

ATHENS, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Both Athens Utilities and Fayetteville Public Utilities said they have sent line crews to East Tennessee to help with damage from Hurricane Helene.

Athens Utilities wrote that a six-man line crew was sent to Erwin, Tennessee, to help the line crew with all the damage from Hurricane Helene. At the time of the call, Athens Utilities Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said they were ‘unsure how extensive the damage was.’

You can read the full statement from Athens Utilities below:

Athens Utilities received a call for assistance this morning, and a crew from the Electric Dept. is headed to Tennessee. Here is the note From Electric Department Manager Blair Davis: We received a mutual aid request to help Erwin Utilities in Erwin Tennessee (NE of Knoxville near Johnson City). We sent a 6 man line crew to help them out; they left at 6 this morning. When I spoke with the Manager at Erwin last night, they were still assessing the situation and were unsure how extensive the damage was there. Equipment: Digger Derrick, Bucket Truck, Flatbed Truck We appreciate our crew for responding, and send our thoughts and prayers to all those impacted by Hurricane Helene. Athens Utilities

Fayetteville Public Utilities in Lincoln County, Tenn. also said they sent a crew of eight men to help in East Tennessee. The area where the men are being sent borders North Carolina, which has also been significantly damaged from Hurricane Helene.

A spokesperson with Fayetteville Public Utilities said the state of Tennessee has over 100,000 people without power and utility crews will work internally before being sent to help neighboring states.

You can read the statement below:

Power restoration efforts are underway as the remnants of Hurricane Helene move through Tennessee. The damage in eastern Tennessee is significant, and ongoing flooding is hampering restoration efforts. During situations like this, the hard work and dedication of electric lineworkers cannot be overstated. Fayetteville Public Utilities and several additional cooperatives are sending crews to the area this weekend. Fayetteville Public Utilities

