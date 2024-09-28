Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WHNT News 19

    Utility line crews headed to East Tennessee to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene

    By Rebecca Teutsch,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONArb_0vn6aHlL00

    ATHENS, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Both Athens Utilities and Fayetteville Public Utilities said they have sent line crews to East Tennessee to help with damage from Hurricane Helene.

    Athens Utilities wrote that a six-man line crew was sent to Erwin, Tennessee, to help the line crew with all the damage from Hurricane Helene. At the time of the call, Athens Utilities Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said they were ‘unsure how extensive the damage was.’

    CANCELED: Huntsville Parks and Recreation’s Fall for All Festival at Big Spring Park East

    You can read the full statement from Athens Utilities below:

    Athens Utilities received a call for assistance this morning, and a crew from the Electric Dept. is headed to Tennessee.

    Here is the note From Electric Department Manager Blair Davis:

    We received a mutual aid request to help Erwin Utilities in Erwin Tennessee (NE of Knoxville near Johnson City). We sent a 6 man line crew to help them out; they left at 6 this morning. When I spoke with the Manager at Erwin last night, they were still assessing the situation and were unsure how extensive the damage was there.

    Equipment: Digger Derrick, Bucket Truck, Flatbed Truck

    We appreciate our crew for responding, and send our thoughts and prayers to all those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

    Athens Utilities
    President Biden approves Emergency Declaration for Tennessee

    Fayetteville Public Utilities in Lincoln County, Tenn. also said they sent a crew of eight men to help in East Tennessee. The area where the men are being sent borders North Carolina, which has also been significantly damaged from Hurricane Helene.

    A spokesperson with Fayetteville Public Utilities said the state of Tennessee has over 100,000 people without power and utility crews will work internally before being sent to help neighboring states.

    You can read the statement below:

    Power restoration efforts are underway as the remnants of Hurricane Helene move through Tennessee. The damage in eastern Tennessee is significant, and ongoing flooding is hampering restoration efforts. During situations like this, the hard work and dedication of electric lineworkers cannot be overstated.

    Fayetteville Public Utilities and several additional cooperatives are sending crews to the area this weekend.

    Fayetteville Public Utilities
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Athens Police Department looking for missing UAH student
    WHNT News 193 days ago
    Over 90,000 Georgia residents told to shelter in place after fire at chemical plant
    WHNT News 196 hours ago
    TBI sets up missing persons hotline amid severe flooding in East Tennessee
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Cleanup efforts begin after Helene leaves dozens dead and millions without power
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Decatur Utilities crew heads to South Carolina to help restore power
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass15 days ago
    HPD investigating after body found in creek
    WHNT News 1917 hours ago
    Traffic back to normal in Guntersville after building damaged
    WHNT News 193 days ago
    Two Georgia men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop on I-65
    WHNT News 192 hours ago
    Hollywood Police Chief adopts retired K9
    WHNT News 194 days ago
    Downtown Newport ordered to evacuate, State of Emergency declared for Cocke County
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    There will soon be 1 Kmart left in the States — but it’s not like the stores you remember
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Nashville woman killed in hit-and-run in Muscle Shoals
    WHNT News 1920 hours ago
    Despite recall, plant closure, Boar’s Head meats still available
    WHNT News 191 day ago
    Nearly one-third of Americans have some iron deficiency
    WHNT News 191 day ago
    Crash causing lane blockage on I-65 in Morgan County
    WHNT News 194 days ago
    North Alabama high school football games moved to Thursday night
    WHNT News 194 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Utah mom raises over $750k for own funeral after terminal cancer diagnosis
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Coach’s Corner: Buckhorn’s Matt Patterson
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Construction underway for future Decatur-Morgan County Farmers Market
    WHNT News 193 days ago
    Girl Scouts of Alabama attempt to break world record for s’mores making
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Motorcycle club deemed ‘total loss’ after early morning fire in Huntsville
    WHNT News 195 hours ago
    LCSO: Leighton man arrested for burglary
    WHNT News 1915 hours ago
    AVIQ making space for North Alabama music history
    WHNT News 192 days ago
    Florida sheriff asks people who didn’t evacuate to write contact info on leg
    WHNT News 193 days ago
    We still need your help! Donate to the ‘Great Diaper Drive’
    WHNT News 19last hour
    Muscle Shoals Fire Department opens new station, will house county’s first baby box
    WHNT News 192 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy