Here are a few free items neighbors around Whittier and nearby Montebello are offering. If you see something you need, try to reach out quickly.

Item: Used washer and dryer set (Kenmore)

Condition: Used, in good condition, may need a tune‑up

Location: Lakeridge, Whittier, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A matching Kenmore washer and dryer set being given away on a first come, first take basis. The owner says it’s in good working shape but might need a little maintenance. They ask that if you’re interested, you drive by and look at it rather than sending lots of questions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bicycles (multiple)

Condition: Need repair / good for parts; have been outside for months

Location: Whittier Hills, Whittier, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Several free bikes available to take as‑is. They’ve been stored outside and not used for months, so plan on doing repairs or using them for parts. Good for tinkerers or anyone who fixes up bikes.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 9 small lowfat milks, 8 oz each

Expiration: 11/18

Location: Near Astro Burger, North West Montebello, Montebello, CA (exact address sent after you confirm pickup)

Source: nextdoor.com

Nine half‑pint lowfat milk cartons, 8 oz each. The poster asks for pickup ASAP, no holds, since this is a perishable item. They’ll DM the exact address once you confirm you can come. General area is near Astro Burger in Montebello.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.