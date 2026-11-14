Whittier’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, rehab centers, and nonprofits all hiring. If you’re in medical care or support roles, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: PIH Health

PIH Health Location: Whittier, CA (12401 Washington Blvd, 90602)

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts

Salary: $41.00 – $64.69/hour

Setting: Hospital (ICU/ED, Pulmonary, Bronchoscopy, etc.)

Advanced RRT role caring for patients from newborn to geriatric with complex respiratory needs. Great fit if you’re a CA-licensed RCP with RRT, ACLS/BCLS/PALS, and experience in multiple specialty areas looking for a stable spot in a respected regional health system.

Employer: Illumination Health + Home

Location: Whittier, CA

Type: Full-time, 11:00pm – 7:30am (nights)

Salary: $20 – $24/hour + $1.50 swing diff + $3 graveyard diff

Setting: Recuperative care center for people exiting homelessness

Hands-on role doing intakes, vitals, med coordination, and follow-up for clients discharged from hospitals. Good for someone with basic medical knowledge (MA/EMT preferred) who wants strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO) and to work on the front lines of homelessness and public health.

Employer: Culinary Nutrition Connection / Optimal RDN Solutions

Location: Whittier, CA

Type: Full-time (in-person)

Salary: $40.00 – $46.00/hour

Setting: Rehabilitation and skilled nursing facility

Consulting RD role doing assessments, care plans, tube feeding oversight, and regulatory support with the dietary manager and IDT. Ideal if you’re a Registered Dietitian with LTC/clinical experience looking for flexible schedule, PTO, and ongoing mentorship from an experienced RD leadership team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.