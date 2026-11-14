Whittier has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from beauty to eyewear to gas station retail. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Location: Whittier, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers with hair color, cosmetics, skin care, and nails while creating a fun, memorable shopping experience. Product discounts, free samples, and training make this great if you love beauty and want room to grow.

Employer: Rocket (United Pacific)

Rocket (United Pacific) Location: Whittier, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work at a local gas station/convenience store handling cash, stocking, and customer service. Full-time roles can include medical benefits, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, referral bonus, and a 90-day performance-based raise, plus flexible schedules.

Employer: Golden Optometric (TeamVision / EssilorLuxottica)

Golden Optometric (TeamVision / EssilorLuxottica) Location: Whittier, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.73 – $36.15 per hour

Help patients pick and fit glasses, take measurements, and support their eye care needs in a busy optometry practice. This role offers strong pay, bonus/commission potential, and a full benefits package for someone with optical experience and ABO certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and benefits are in each posting, and you might find a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.