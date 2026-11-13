Whittier’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level patient support to high-paying physician roles. If you want to stay local and still grow your career, these are worth a look.

Employer: Astrana Health

Astrana Health Location: 11236 Whittier Blvd., Whittier, CA (plus Alhambra coverage)

(plus Alhambra coverage) Type: Full-time (5x8s, M–F; part-time considered)

(5x8s, M–F; part-time considered) Salary: $280,000 – $300,000/year + possible sign-on/retention bonus

This role is all outpatient primary care with a focus on preventive medicine and chronic disease management. Great fit if you’re FM/IM trained, have a CA license, and can provide care in Spanish or Chinese; new grads are considered.

Employer: PIH Health

Location: Whittier, CA

Type: Per Diem, 10-hour shifts (9:30am–8:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Support urgent and emergent patients in a medical office setting within PIH’s well-known regional network. You’ll need a current CA LVN license, BLS, and comfort with EHRs; Spanish is a plus.

Employer: PIH Health

Location: Whittier, CA

Type: Per Diem, 10-hour shifts (9:30am–8:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Provide expert nursing care for urgent care patients while helping manage clinic flow. Requires graduation from an accredited RN program, current RN license, CPR, and clinic-based experience.

Employer: Golden Optometric / TeamVision (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Whittier, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.51 – $25.27/hour

Front-desk role where you greet patients, manage schedules, handle insurance and payments, and keep the office running smoothly. Good for someone with 1+ year of strong customer service, solid organization skills, and interest in eye care.

Employer: Golden Optometric / TeamVision (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Whittier, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $19.51 – $25.27/hour

Same core duties as the full-time role—patient check-in, scheduling, insurance, and office support—but with part-time hours. They’re looking for 2+ years of office experience in a healthcare setting and strong customer service.

Employer: Golden Optometric / TeamVision (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Whittier, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $20.68 – $29.44/hour

Hands-on clinical role supporting eye exams: pre-testing, visual acuity, retinal imaging, contact lens support, and EHR/point-of-sale work. Best for someone with 2+ years in optometry/ophthalmology or healthcare and comfort with optical equipment.

Employer: Solace Treatment Center

Location: Whittier, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week, flexible)

Pay Range: $18.00 – $24.00/hour

Work directly with clients in a detox and residential setting—rounds, documentation, transport, vitals, and supporting a safe, structured environment. You’ll need prior detox or residential treatment experience and a valid CA driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.