🔧 Several Building & Maintenance Jobs in Whiting, Indiana

Whiting’s long-term care centers are hiring for hands-on maintenance leaders and helpers. If you like fixing things and keeping buildings safe and running, these are worth a look.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Whiting, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole maintenance department for a post-acute care facility. You’ll plan and supervise maintenance programs, schedule repairs, manage a small team, and work with mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems while staying on top of safety rules and building codes.

Employer: Hammond-Whiting Care Center

Hammond-Whiting Care Center Location: Whiting, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee all building and grounds upkeep in a care center setting. This role is for someone with a few years of maintenance experience who can read blueprints, handle inspections, schedule preventive work, and supervise staff while keeping patients and staff safe.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Whiting, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the maintenance team with daily repairs, inspections, and moving equipment and furniture. Good fit if you have some maintenance background, a valid driver’s license, and want steady work in a healthcare facility without running the whole department.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through, read the full details, and consider applying—you never know which one will call you back.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.