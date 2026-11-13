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Whitfield County
All lanes reopened near Cleveland Hwy crashes
11 days ago
All lanes near Cleveland Highway and Williams Road in Whitfield County are now open after earlier crashes that had blocked multiple lanes in both directions. Drivers are asked to continue to use caution and drive safely.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Whitfield County Sheriff's Office
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.