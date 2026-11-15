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🏭 Whitewater, WI Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
Whitewater’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and growth paths for people who like to build and fix things. Here are a few strong options hiring in Whitewater, WI.
Molding Operator
- Employer: RG&T Solutions
- Location: Whitewater, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run mechanical molding machines, check parts with measuring tools, and keep quality and safety on point. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable on your feet, and like troubleshooting equipment.
Tool and Die Maker II – Journeyman – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Generac
- Location: Whitewater, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Hours: Tuesday–Friday, 3:15 pm–1:15 am (2nd shift)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead complex tool and die work: build and repair equipment, manage installs, and support preventive maintenance. Great for experienced journeyman-level makers who enjoy solving tough mechanical problems and mentoring others.
Manufacturing Engineer
- Employer: Husco
- Location: Whitewater, WI
- Type: Volunteer / Early-career engineering role
- Salary: Not listed
Support new equipment launches, improve production processes, and work across teams on continuous improvement. Best for engineering grads (Mechanical/Manufacturing/Industrial) who want hands-on plant experience and like data-driven problem solving.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings listed.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.