Whitewater’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and growth paths for people who like to build and fix things. Here are a few strong options hiring in Whitewater, WI.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Whitewater, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run mechanical molding machines, check parts with measuring tools, and keep quality and safety on point. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable on your feet, and like troubleshooting equipment.

Employer: Generac

Location: Whitewater, WI

Type: Full-time

Hours: Tuesday–Friday, 3:15 pm–1:15 am (2nd shift)

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex tool and die work: build and repair equipment, manage installs, and support preventive maintenance. Great for experienced journeyman-level makers who enjoy solving tough mechanical problems and mentoring others.

Employer: Husco

Location: Whitewater, WI

Type: Volunteer / Early-career engineering role

Salary: Not listed

Support new equipment launches, improve production processes, and work across teams on continuous improvement. Best for engineering grads (Mechanical/Manufacturing/Industrial) who want hands-on plant experience and like data-driven problem solving.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.