undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💰 Whitewater, WI Accounting Jobs With Multiple Openings
Whitewater’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid roles at growing local companies. If you like clean books, clear reports, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
General Ledger & Financial Reporting Accountant
- Employer: THE SCHARINE GROUP INC
- Location: Whitewater, WI
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Likely full-time (onsite corporate role)
You’ll own month- and year-end close, financial statements, reconciliations, and sales/use tax filings. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of accounting experience, enjoy digging into data, and want to partner with operations to improve processes.
Staff Accountant
- Employer: CFS (recruiting for a local, family-owned company)
- Location: Whitewater, WI
- Salary: $70,000 – $80,000
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on role in a casual, jeans-and-t-shirt office with a 60-year, family-owned business. You’ll help with financial statements, sales tax, month-end journal entries, and Sage process improvements, plus some job costing and inventory work.
Lead Accountant
- Employer: CFS (recruiting for an employee-owned company)
- Location: Whitewater, WI
- Salary: $75,000 – $85,000
- Type: Full-time
Step up into a lead, full-charge accounting role at an employee-owned company with flexible hours and a relaxed dress code. You’ll handle monthly and year-end financials, inventory, sales tax data, budgeting support, and audits, with costing experience as a big plus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on growth paths and day-to-day work.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.