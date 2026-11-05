💰 Whitewater, WI Accounting Jobs With Multiple Openings

Whitewater’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid roles at growing local companies. If you like clean books, clear reports, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: THE SCHARINE GROUP INC

THE SCHARINE GROUP INC Location: Whitewater, WI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time (onsite corporate role)

You’ll own month- and year-end close, financial statements, reconciliations, and sales/use tax filings. Great fit if you have 3–5 years of accounting experience, enjoy digging into data, and want to partner with operations to improve processes.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a local, family-owned company)

(recruiting for a local, family-owned company) Location: Whitewater, WI

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role in a casual, jeans-and-t-shirt office with a 60-year, family-owned business. You’ll help with financial statements, sales tax, month-end journal entries, and Sage process improvements, plus some job costing and inventory work.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for an employee-owned company)

(recruiting for an employee-owned company) Location: Whitewater, WI

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000

Type: Full-time

Step up into a lead, full-charge accounting role at an employee-owned company with flexible hours and a relaxed dress code. You’ll handle monthly and year-end financials, inventory, sales tax data, budgeting support, and audits, with costing experience as a big plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on growth paths and day-to-day work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.