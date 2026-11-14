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Brevard
Whiteville FFA forestry team places 7th in state
13 days ago
The Whiteville FFA Forestry Team placed 7th in the NC FFA State Forestry Career Development Event at DuPont State Recreational Forest in Brevard, NC. Students competed in cold weather with leafless trees and some tree species they had never seen before, and the team’s strong finish came against several schools that had beaten them at earlier federation and regional events.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Whiteville FFA
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