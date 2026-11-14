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Whiteville
Whiteville FFA Land Judging Teams Earn State Honors
3 days ago
Whiteville FFA students from southeastern and western North Carolina earned top honors in land judging, with the Junior Team placing 3rd in the state and the Senior Team also placing 3rd in the state and qualifying for nationals. The Senior Land Judging Team will travel to Oklahoma to compete in the National Land Judging Competition after improving their skills in judging soils, slopes, and land traits.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Whiteville FFA
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