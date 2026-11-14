Whitestown’s logistics scene is busy right now, with big names moving freight and needing people who can keep things running smooth. If you like fast-paced work and clear results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Location: Whitestown, IN (hybrid; also Mayfield Heights, OH or Milwaukee, WI)

(hybrid; also Mayfield Heights, OH or Milwaukee, WI) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the go-to expert for freight claims across complex domestic and international networks, working with plants, DCs, carriers, and customers. This role is great if you have a bachelor’s degree and experience with claims, SAP, or global logistics and want to drive process improvements at a large, well-known tech manufacturer.

Employer: GXO Logistics, Inc.

GXO Logistics, Inc. Location: Whitestown, IN

Type: Full-time (Saturday–Monday, 5:00am–5:00pm )

Full-time (Saturday–Monday, ) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + benefits)

Perfect if you want three 12-hour shifts and weekdays free. You’ll move inventory, pack, scan, and keep the warehouse organized while earning full health benefits, 401(k), and more with a major global logistics company.

Employer: ITS Logistics, LLC

ITS Logistics, LLC Location: Whitestown, IN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact amount not listed)

This role is all about tracking inventory, running cycle counts, fixing shrink issues, and digging into reports to keep numbers tight. Good fit if you have 1+ year in inventory control or 3PL warehousing, like problem-solving, and want room to grow with a fast-expanding logistics company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.