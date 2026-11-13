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Whitestown
Whitestown Winter Market opens Nov. 14
8 days ago
The first Whitestown Winter Market of the season will be held on Saturday, November 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Whitestown Municipal Complex (6210 Veterans Drive). Shoppers can visit select Saturdays to buy from local vendors. Learn more: https://t.co/zxzF2YsvHc
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Whitestown
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.