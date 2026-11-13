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Whitestown
Whitestown Winter Market opens November 14
8 days ago
The Whitestown Winter Market season opens on Saturday, 2026-11-14, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Whitestown Municipal Complex (6210 Veterans Drive), with local vendors offering baked goods, farm products, handmade crafts, and more. The market will be held on select Saturdays at this location. Learn more about the market: https://bit.ly/4hgxB6x
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Whitestown
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