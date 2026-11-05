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Whitestown

Whitestown Winter Market moves indoors

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efpCF_1Goauuo400

The Whitestown Winter Market will be held indoors at the Whitestown Municipal Complex (6210 Veterans Drive) on select Saturdays from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. this winter. Shoppers can find fresh-baked goods, farm and home products, local crafts, and other items from local vendors. Learn more: https://bit.ly/4hgxB6x

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Whitestown

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