Whitestown Winter Market moves indoors

The Whitestown Winter Market will be held indoors at the Whitestown Municipal Complex (6210 Veterans Drive) on select Saturdays from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. this winter. Shoppers can find fresh-baked goods, farm and home products, local crafts, and other items from local vendors. Learn more: https://bit.ly/4hgxB6x

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Whitestown