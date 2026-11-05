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Whitestown
Whitestown Winter Market moves indoors
3 days ago
The Whitestown Winter Market will be held indoors on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, offering fresh-baked goods, farm and home products, local crafts, and more from local vendors. Learn more: https://t.co/zxzF2YsvHc
This content is adapted from materials provided by WhitestownIN
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