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Whitestown

Whitestown Winter Market moves indoors

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uQI6f_1GoMuFpP00

The Whitestown Winter Market will be held indoors on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, offering fresh-baked goods, farm and home products, local crafts, and more from local vendors. Learn more: https://t.co/zxzF2YsvHc

This content is adapted from materials provided by WhitestownIN

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