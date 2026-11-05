🚚 Whitestown, IN Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Whitestown’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

DSV – Global Transport and Logistics Location: Whitestown, IN (Perry Blvd)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour (listed as base pay range)

Support a global logistics leader by handling customer orders, shipping/receiving data, and warehouse paperwork. This role is great if you’re strong with Excel and WMS, like problem-solving, and want a mix of office work plus time on the warehouse floor.

Employer: The Cigna Group / Evernorth – Accredo Specialty Pharmacy

Location: Whitestown, IN (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Shift: Mon–Fri, 6:00am–2:30pm

Bonus: Up to $2,500 sign-on bonus (paid over 12 months, based on shift)

Help move and track prescription inventory that ships to patients nationwide. You’ll unload trucks, stock shelves, rotate inventory, and use handheld scanners, with Day One medical/vision/dental, PTO, 401(k) match, and immediate pay options for extra flexibility.

Employer: GNC

Location: Whitestown, IN

Type: Hourly, full-time

Shift: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:00pm

Work in GNC’s distribution center helping move large and heavy products, load trailers, and support shipping accuracy. This role offers performance incentive pay, solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave), and big employee discounts on GNC products.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.