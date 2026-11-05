📣 Whitestown, IN Sales & Marketing – Multiple Leadership Roles

Whitestown is busy hiring in sales right now, especially for people who like leading teams and closing big deals. If you’ve got sales experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Ray Skillman Hyundai of Whitestown

Ray Skillman Hyundai of Whitestown Location: Whitestown, IN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the sales floor at a busy dealership, leading a team, structuring deals, and working closely with internet leads. You’ll need prior Automotive Sales Manager experience at a dealership and strong skills in coaching, closing, and using CRM tools. Benefits include 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, and life insurance.

Employer: Kattsafe

Location: Whitestown, IN

Type: Full-time (leadership role)

Full-time (leadership role) Compensation: OTE about $165K–$185K (base + quarterly bonus)

Lead multiple sales teams at Kattsafe and own performance across projects and territories. This role is for someone with 10+ years in sales and 5+ in leadership, managing KPIs, pipeline, and forecasting. Perks include 401(k) with up to 4% company contribution, strong healthcare (some plans at no cost), free onsite lunches several days a week, onsite gym, and extra paid holidays.

Employer: Not listed (automotive dealership)

Not listed (automotive dealership) Location: Whitestown, IN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the used vehicle department from inventory and pricing to team performance and customer satisfaction. You’ll lead the sales team, manage auctions and trade-ins, and watch key numbers like gross profit and CSI. Benefits include 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and paid time off.

Employer: Kattsafe

Location: Whitestown, IN

Type: Full-time (inside/project sales)

Full-time (inside/project sales) Salary: Not listed (base + quarterly bonus)

Join Kattsafe’s Project Sales team, handling complex B2B deals (often $60K+) from qualification to close for the Southern region. Great fit if you have sales engineering or construction/technical experience, can read blueprints, and like solving detailed customer problems. Benefits include 401(k) with up to 4% company contribution, strong healthcare, free onsite lunches several days a week, onsite gym, and extra paid holidays.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.