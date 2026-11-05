Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Whitestown

📅 Whitestown Winter Market dates set for 2026–2027

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfo8q_1Gniasbz00

📅 Shop local at the Whitestown Winter Market this winter!

The indoor market runs one Saturday each month from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown.

2026–2027 Winter Market dates:

  • November 14, 2026
  • December 12, 2026
  • January 9, 2027
  • February 6, 2027
  • March 6, 2027

You’ll find a mix of home goods, farm products, baked goods, handmade crafts, and more, plus music while you shop.

It’s a simple way to support local small businesses and enjoy a cozy winter outing with family or friends.

For questions or media inquiries, call (765) 859-1191 or email [email protected].

More Info: Shop Local at the Whitestown Winter Market - Town ...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments