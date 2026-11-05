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Whitestown
📅 Whitestown Winter Market dates set for 2026–2027
5 days ago
📅 Shop local at the Whitestown Winter Market this winter!
The indoor market runs one Saturday each month from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown.
2026–2027 Winter Market dates:
- November 14, 2026
- December 12, 2026
- January 9, 2027
- February 6, 2027
- March 6, 2027
You’ll find a mix of home goods, farm products, baked goods, handmade crafts, and more, plus music while you shop.
It’s a simple way to support local small businesses and enjoy a cozy winter outing with family or friends.
For questions or media inquiries, call (765) 859-1191 or email [email protected].
More Info: Shop Local at the Whitestown Winter Market - Town ...
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