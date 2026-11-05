📅 Whitestown Winter Market dates set for 2026–2027

📅 Shop local at the Whitestown Winter Market this winter!

The indoor market runs one Saturday each month from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown.

2026–2027 Winter Market dates:

November 14, 2026

December 12, 2026

January 9, 2027

February 6, 2027

March 6, 2027

You’ll find a mix of home goods, farm products, baked goods, handmade crafts, and more, plus music while you shop.

It’s a simple way to support local small businesses and enjoy a cozy winter outing with family or friends.

For questions or media inquiries, call (765) 859-1191 or email [email protected].