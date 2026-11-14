Whiteriver has several federal engineering roles open right now, all tied to big water and sanitation projects serving Tribal communities. If you’re into civil work that directly helps local families, these are worth a look.

Employer: Indian Health Service – Division of Sanitation Facilities Construction (DSFC)

Indian Health Service – Division of Sanitation Facilities Construction (DSFC) Location: Whiteriver, AZ

Type: Full-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10)

Salary: Not listed (federal pay, varies by duty location)

Higher-level tech role focused on precision surveying, CAD drafting to scale, and construction progress reporting for water, wastewater, and solid waste projects. You’ll help plan and inspect systems that bring safe water and sanitation to Tribal communities, with access to federal benefits and possible student loan repayment.

Employer: Indian Health Service – DSFC

Indian Health Service – DSFC Location: Whiteriver, AZ

Type: Full-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10)

Salary: Not listed (federal pay, varies by duty location)

Great fit if you have general surveying, drafting, or construction inspection experience or related grad-level coursework. You’ll be out in the field using survey gear, taking notes, and helping turn data into real infrastructure for local homes and communities.

Employer: Indian Health Service – DSFC

Indian Health Service – DSFC Location: Whiteriver, AZ

Type: Full-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10)

Salary: Not listed (federal pay, varies by duty location)

Similar to the other GS-9 tech role, but posted under a different hiring path. Work centers on surveying with precision, CAD drafting, and construction reporting for IIJA-funded sanitation projects, with the possibility of conversion to permanent at management’s discretion.

Employer: Indian Health Service – DSFC

Indian Health Service – DSFC Location: Whiteriver, AZ

Type: Full-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10)

Salary: Not listed (federal pay, varies by duty location)

Entry-to-mid tech role supporting surveying, drafting, and construction inspection. This is another hiring route into the same kind of work—good if you’re newer to federal service but want hands-on field experience plus federal leave and benefits.

Employer: Indian Health Service – DSFC

Indian Health Service – DSFC Location: Whiteriver, AZ

Type: Part-time, Term (2–4 years, extendable up to 10)

Salary: Not listed (federal pay, varies by duty location)

Civil/environmental engineer role focused on surveying, drafting, and construction inspection for sanitation systems. Ideal if you have an engineering degree and want to apply it to water, wastewater, and solid waste projects that directly impact public health in Tribal communities.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, check the full USAJOBS posting, and get your resume updated to match the federal requirements before you apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.