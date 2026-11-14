Whiteland neighbors are sharing some generous free food deals right now. If you or someone you know could use a little help, these local offers might be a good fit.

Item: Assorted bread and miscellaneous food items

Cost: Free

Location: Brahmin Pk-New Whiteland, Whiteland, IN (porch pickup near 31 and Whiteland Rd)

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor is giving away breads and other food items they do not need. This is a porch pickup near the 31 and Whiteland Rd area, so you can grab it at a time that works for you. Great if you want to stretch your grocery budget or share with another family.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Christmas food basket

Cost: Free

Location: Brahmin Pk-New Whiteland, Whiteland, IN

Who it’s for: Johnson County residents only

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is offering a free Christmas food basket to help local families celebrate the holiday. This is only for Johnson County residents, so be sure you qualify before reaching out. Check the listing for how to claim it and any pickup details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free Thanksgiving dinner

Cost: Free

Location: Johnson County (see listing for exact details)

Source: nextdoor.com

This offer is for a free Thanksgiving dinner in Johnson County. It may be a meal you pick up or attend, so check the post for full details, times, and how to sign up or reserve a spot.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items like these can go quickly, especially around the holidays. If something looks helpful for you or a neighbor, it’s best to check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.