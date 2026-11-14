undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Community Free Food Giveaways in Whiteland, Indiana
Whiteland neighbors are sharing some generous free food deals right now. If you or someone you know could use a little help, these local offers might be a good fit.
Assorted Bread and Misc Food Items
Item: Assorted bread and miscellaneous food items
Cost: Free
Location: Brahmin Pk-New Whiteland, Whiteland, IN (porch pickup near 31 and Whiteland Rd)
Source: nextdoor.com
The neighbor is giving away breads and other food items they do not need. This is a porch pickup near the 31 and Whiteland Rd area, so you can grab it at a time that works for you. Great if you want to stretch your grocery budget or share with another family.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Christmas Food Basket – FREE
Item: Christmas food basket
Cost: Free
Location: Brahmin Pk-New Whiteland, Whiteland, IN
Who it’s for: Johnson County residents only
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor is offering a free Christmas food basket to help local families celebrate the holiday. This is only for Johnson County residents, so be sure you qualify before reaching out. Check the listing for how to claim it and any pickup details.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER
Item: Free Thanksgiving dinner
Cost: Free
Location: Johnson County (see listing for exact details)
Source: nextdoor.com
This offer is for a free Thanksgiving dinner in Johnson County. It may be a meal you pick up or attend, so check the post for full details, times, and how to sign up or reserve a spot.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items like these can go quickly, especially around the holidays. If something looks helpful for you or a neighbor, it’s best to check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.