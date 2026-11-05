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🚚 Whiteland, IN Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Supervisor Roles
Whiteland’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you’ve got leadership skills on the floor or in the office, there are several solid options right now.
Warehouse Supervisor – Onsite
- Employer: D&H Distributing
- Location: Whiteland, IN (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead warehouse departments for a 100+ year old, employee-owned tech distributor. You’ll manage teams, schedules, KPIs, and safety in a hands-on role, with benefits like ESOP, 401(k), PTO, medical, dental, vision, tuition help, and more.
Operations Supervisor – Distribution (2nd Shift)
- Employer: DHL Supply Chain
- Location: Whiteland, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $62,500 – $70,000 (national range)
- Shift: 2nd shift, 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM, on-call as needed
Hybrid Operations / Inventory Supervisor role at a global logistics leader. You’ll oversee inbound/outbound, cycle counts, and loading/unloading at a smaller site, with room to shape processes and lead a frontline team plus full corporate benefits.
Warehouse Team Lead – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Langham Logistics
- Location: Whiteland, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 3rd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on lead role between associates and the supervisor, focused on loading/unloading, accuracy, RF guns, and safety. Good fit if you’re strong on forklifts, like coaching others, and want to grow your leadership skills on night shift.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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