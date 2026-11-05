🚚 Whiteland, IN Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Supervisor Roles

Whiteland’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you’ve got leadership skills on the floor or in the office, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing Location: Whiteland, IN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead warehouse departments for a 100+ year old, employee-owned tech distributor. You’ll manage teams, schedules, KPIs, and safety in a hands-on role, with benefits like ESOP, 401(k), PTO, medical, dental, vision, tuition help, and more.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

Location: Whiteland, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,500 – $70,000 (national range)

Shift: 2nd shift, 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM, on-call as needed

Hybrid Operations / Inventory Supervisor role at a global logistics leader. You’ll oversee inbound/outbound, cycle counts, and loading/unloading at a smaller site, with room to shape processes and lead a frontline team plus full corporate benefits.

Employer: Langham Logistics

Location: Whiteland, IN

Type: Full-time

Shift: 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lead role between associates and the supervisor, focused on loading/unloading, accuracy, RF guns, and safety. Good fit if you’re strong on forklifts, like coaching others, and want to grow your leadership skills on night shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.