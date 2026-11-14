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📅 2026 Whitehouse Holiday Celebration set for Dec. 5
12 days ago
📅 Holiday celebration in Downtown Whitehouse
Mark your calendar for the 2026 Whitehouse Holiday Celebration on Saturday, December 5, 2026, starting at 4:00 PM in Downtown Whitehouse.
Planned activities include:
- Run Toledo’s Christmas Village 5k
- Holiday crafts for kids
- A vendor area
- A visit from St. Nick
- A holiday parade down Providence Street
- The annual Whitehouse tree lighting
If you’re interested in being a vendor, email kblaskis@whitehouseoh.gov for details.
Bring family and friends to enjoy an evening of holiday fun right in the village center.
More Info: 2026 Whitehouse Holiday Celebration – Saturday, De...
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