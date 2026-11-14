📅 Holiday celebration in Downtown Whitehouse

Mark your calendar for the 2026 Whitehouse Holiday Celebration on Saturday, December 5, 2026, starting at 4:00 PM in Downtown Whitehouse.

Planned activities include:

Run Toledo’s Christmas Village 5k

Holiday crafts for kids

A vendor area

A visit from St. Nick

A holiday parade down Providence Street

The annual Whitehouse tree lighting

If you’re interested in being a vendor, email kblaskis@whitehouseoh.gov for details.

Bring family and friends to enjoy an evening of holiday fun right in the village center.