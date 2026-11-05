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📅 Free coed lacrosse clinic for grades 3–8 in Whitehall
📅 Free coed lacrosse clinic for grades 3–8
Whitehall Parks & Recreation and Bexley Lacrosse are hosting a FREE coed lacrosse clinic for students in grades 3–8.
🗓 Wednesday, November 18, 2026
⏰ 5:00–6:00 p.m.
📍 Location: To be announced (details coming soon)
This one-hour clinic is open to all skill levels — whether your child is brand new to lacrosse or wants to sharpen their basics.
No experience or equipment is required, so it’s an easy way to let kids try a new sport in a fun, welcoming setting.
Keep an eye on Whitehall Parks & Recreation updates for the exact location as the date gets closer, and plan to bring your grade 3–8 student out to give lacrosse a try.
More Info: Calendar • Free Lacrosse Clinic
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