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Lincoln County murder suspect dies in custody
By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER,5 days ago
The Kalispell man accused of killing two Eureka residents over the weekend, including a sheriff's deputy, died in custody on Wednesday. Held in the Missoula County Detention Facility, 50-year-old Matthew David Dye suffered a medical emergency on Nov. 4, authorities said. Detention medical staff assessed Dye and requested he be transported to the hospital by ambulance. Dye became unresponsive during the trip and life-saving measures were initiated. Dye was pronounced deceased at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Following standard operating procedures after an in-custody death, Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen requested the Missoula Police Department conduct the investigation into Dye's death. According to the Sheriff’s Office, all video and documentation have been provided to Missoula police and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the investigation. Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy coroners are conducting coroner duties. “The care, safety and well-being of every individual entrusted to our custody is a responsibility we take very seriously, and we remain committed to these high standards,” Petersen said. More information will be released in coordination with Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula Police Department as it becomes available. Dye was ordered held Monday without bail in the deaths of 28-year-old