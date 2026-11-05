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Soroptimists launch human trafficking awareness campaign at Glacier airport
By Whitefish Pilot,3 days ago
Soroptimist International of Whitefish has launched a digital human trafficking awareness campaign at Glacier Park International Airport (FCA), reaching an estimated 93,000 people each month. Four digital awareness messages now rotate continuously across six screens in the airport concourse, educating travelers about the warning signs of human trafficking and highlighting Soroptimist International’s mission. The fourth video, recently added to the campaign, demonstrates how the internationally recognized hand signal for distress can be used in everyday situations to discreetly communicate a need for help. Complementing the digital campaign, the committee installed a 4-by-6-foot tension-fabric display between the airport’s ticketing and security areas. The display features the recognized hand signal, which can be used to discreetly indicate that someone is in distress or needs assistance. From Nov. 25 through Dec. 10, an additional digital billboard segment will raise awareness of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign calling for an end to violence against women and girls. This initiative supports efforts to advance justice, protect survivors, and end impunity for perpetrators. This awareness initiative was made possible through the generous support of the volunteers and customers of Whitefish Thrift Haus, which supports programs funded by Soroptimist International of
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