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Friends remember Ron Rosenberg — a big man with a big heart
By JULIE ENGLER,2 days ago
Ron Rosenberg grew up in Whitefish and, according to his friend and fellow local legend Lin Akey, "Ron was one of the kindest human beings I've ever met. He had a big presence and a big personality, and a big heart." Rosenberg died in October at 73 years old. While his list of accomplishments is impressive – beloved family man, celebrated athlete, successful businessman – his character, principles and good humor are what he'll be remembered for most. His son Joel, also a noted athlete, said Rosenberg never wanted athletics to be the only priority. He was more interested in character and having core qualities that "make somebody a good person." "That's what he valued the most," Joel said. "It definitely wasn't popularity or status or wealth. He only judged people by their character." When it came to having strength of character, Rosenberg walked the walk. Not only did he refrain from blowing his own horn, he was thoughtful with his words. "He was always proud, always happy for us kids whenever we had any sort of accomplishment, or his grandkids did anything," Joel said. "He never really had anything negative to say." "I never heard him say a bad