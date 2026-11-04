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Whitefish Ski Heritage Center presents 'Friedl'
2 days ago
The Ski Heritage Center Museum will host a special presentation of the new, award-winning documentary film "Friedl" at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center on Monday, Nov. 16. The film chronicles the extraordinary life of skiing pioneer Friedl Pfeifer, from his roots in Austria, to the front lines of World War II and his post-war role as a founding father of the modern American ski industry. After rising to become one of Europe’s top ski racers in his native Austria, Pfeifer fled to the United States to escape conscription into the Nazi military. Following the outbreak of WWII, he joined the U.S. Army’s famed 10th Mountain Division, training American troops in mountain warfare and skiing techniques at Camp Hale, Colorado. Deployed to the Italian front, Pfeifer's military service ended dramatically when he was nearly killed in battle—just a mountain range away from his homeland. Following his recovery, Pfeifer embarked on a career that transformed American skiing. His legendary contributions include: Co-Founding Aspen: Formed the Aspen Ski Corporation, co-founded the resort, and established the iconic Aspen Ski School. Creating Buttermilk: Founded Buttermilk Mountain as a family-friendly destination. National & International Leadership: Served as head coach for the U.S. Ski Team at both