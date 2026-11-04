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Roundup for Safety supports Marion Fire, Abbie Shelter
By Whitefish Pilot,2 days ago
Five local organizations are receiving a combined $31,885 in grants from Flathead Electric Cooperative's Roundup for Safety program to support projects that improve community safety. The latest grants include $12,000 for the Marion Fire District to purchase new emergency radios. Serving more than 40 square miles of rugged terrain west of Kalispell, the district will use the radios to improve communication with dispatchers and neighboring agencies, helping emergency responders coordinate resources and respond faster and more safely. The Abbie Shelter received $10,000 for safety fencing. The organization provides confidential services and temporary safe housing for individuals and families experiencing domestic violence in Flathead County. Steps of Justice received $1,500 for improvements to a children's play area; Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp will use $4,000 for fire hoses, nozzles and reels to strengthen fire protection; and Fair Mont Egan School District: $4,385 for safety fencing. Roundup for Safety is a voluntary program funded by Flathead Electric Cooperative members who choose to round up their monthly electric bills to the nearest dollar. These small contributions, averaging about $6 per year per participating member, are pooled together and awarded by an independent board to nonprofit organizations and community projects that improve safety throughout the
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