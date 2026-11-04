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Guest opinion: Electrifying the Flathead, overcoming gridlock
By Bret LuedkeRobin Paone,2 days ago
We've heard warnings locally and nationally that our electric grid is running out of space limiting access to power supplies. Basic economics tells us that when supply can't keep up with demand, prices rise—and that could mean higher power bills for us. On our Oct. 9 Electrifying the Flathead radio show, we explored soaring electricity demand and what's holding us back in solving it. Here in the Flathead, as across the country, demand is growing due to electrification, population growth, and the retirement of existing power sources. The Northwest electric grid is nearing capacity, yet there is gridlock in the efforts to build new long distance transmission lines that can unlock more power resources. The recently introduced Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) aims to streamline permitting for new energy projects, including transmission lines. More electricity supply can help keep costs down. BAAJA's bipartisan approach offers the lasting reforms that can continue delivering benefits even as political leadership changes. What can you do? Contact Senators Daines and Sheehy and Congressman Zinke and ask them to get BAAJA passed this year to remove the gridlock. Meanwhile, the cheapest energy is the energy you don't use. Tune in to Electrifying the
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