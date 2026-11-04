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Looking Back: New City Hall takes shape
2 days ago
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago Nov. 4, 1976 In exchange for providing an easement for a city water holding tank on "chicken ridge" west of town, developer Tim Grattan requested assurance from the Whitefish City Council that city sewer would be made available for a planned development in the area. Grattan explained that the Grouse Mountain development, to be located across from the Whitefish Lake Golf Course southwest of the tennis courts, is yet in the preliminary planning stages. However, he said their plans would be more easily formulated if they could be assured that they would be annexed to the city or at least provided city sewer. The Council generally agreed their policy of providing sewer services only to annexed properties should be maintained. Councilman Engelter said, "If you offer sewer to one outside the city limits, you can hardly refuse it to others." 40 Years Ago Nov. 5, 1986 Air quality in the Northwest usually declines in the fall and winter due to wood stoves and slash burning, according to Bob Raisch, operation supervisor of the air quality bureau. The Flathead Valley is a little different, though, because particulate levels