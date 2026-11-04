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Whitefish volleyball faces Frenchtown in first divisional matchup
By Whitefish Pilot,2 days ago
Whitefish volleyball will open the Western A divisional volleyball tournament against No. 2 Southwest seed Frenchtown at 10 a.m. Friday at Hamilton High School. Whitefish advanced to the tournament without play-in games as the third seed from the Northwest. They have a 9-8 league record. The Bulldogs have already faced Frenchtown this year. The team took down the Broncs, the 2025 third-place team in the state last year, in their home opener in three straight sets in September. If Whitefish defeats Frenchtown, the Bulldogs will advance to play the winner of the Bigfork-Corvallis matchup at 6 p.m. Friday. If Whitefish loses to Frenchtown, the Bulldogs will enter the consolation bracket and play at 2 p.m. Friday against the loser of the Polson-Hamilton match.