Whitefield’s hospitality scene is busy, from quick-service spots to resort dining. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Global Partners LP Location: Whitefield, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Make subs, greet guests, run the register, and keep the shop clean and safe. Good fit if you’re 16+, can lift up to 50 lbs, and are okay with flexible hours including mornings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Global Partners LP Location: Whitefield, NH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.05 – $19.26/hour

Similar Sandwich Artist role with a slightly higher posted range. You’ll serve guests, prep food to Subway standards, handle cash, and follow strict food safety rules. Must be 16+, able to lift 50 lbs, and work flexible shifts including nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: Whitefield, NH, US

Type: Part-time

Pay: $5/hour + tips

Serve guests at a historic resort, take orders, run food, and help keep the dining room looking sharp. Perks include Daily Pay, access to telemedicine and virtual mental health care from day one, and potential 401(k) with company match, plus other benefits discussed in the interview.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.